Is Zac Barnes Found Yet? Zac Barnes Missing Update 2023 Explained!

Zac Barnes was an 18-year-old hunter who went missing in 2016. A date has been set for an inquest into the teen hunter's disappearance and presumed demise, which will take place over seven years after he vanished.

On November 13, 2016, the then 18-year-old asked pals to drop him off at Thornton Railway Station, but before they arrived, Zac instructed them to stop at the intersection of Tripp Close and Haussmann Drive. He exited, and his last known location was in the neighboring wilderness. At the time of Zac's disappearance, a thorough search of the area was done, but he was never located. Since then, Zac's family and the police have issued numerous public pleas for information, but he has not been located. The inquest will take place this year, and a date has been chosen for Monday, July, 17 for a three-day period.

Is Zac Barnes Found Yet?

Zac Barnes has still not been found. His family is desperately collaborating with authorities to find answers to the strange disappearance. The inquest will be overseen by Deputy State Coroner Carmel Forbes, who will thereafter issue recommendations. On his right calf, Zac has a total of the VB emblem, which is a crucial clue that it is him. Zac was last spotted sporting a dark blue board short, a faded blue singlet, and work boots.

We will update you about the case once we have the information from the correct source.