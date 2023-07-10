What’s Wrong With Dua Lipa’s Bathroom? Background of X-rated Selfie Sends Fans Into a Tizzy

In this article, we are going to talk about what’s wrong with Dua Lipa’s bathroom background of X-rated selfies. Dua Lipa recently sent her fans into a tizzy after sharing a mirror selfie from her bathroom. While the pop star looked stunning in the photo, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to spot an X-rated detail in the background of the picture. In the photo, Lipa can be seen posing in front of the mirror while pulling up her oversized grey T-shirt to reveal her abs and a pair of black lacy underwear. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Meanwhile, the background of the photo showed a steam-covered glass shower door with what many fans believed were handprint marks. Some even theorized that the singer made the marks with her boyfriend, Romain Gavras. Despite the online chatter, it is not confirmed if the marks spotted in the background of Lipa's bathroom selfie were handprints or if they belonged to either the musician or her partner.

What’s Wrong With Dua Lipa’s Bathroom?

Right after Lipa shared her bathroom selfie, internet users took to Twitter to comment on the allegedly raunchy background details they noticed in the picture. There are so many people who commented on her picture. A fan cheekily wrote, "There was nothing clean going on in that shower from what I see." Another joked, "The hand marks… oh It's nothing it was just a shot for a movie (horror movie)." One said, "Noticing the shower marks in that Dua Lipa selfie means y'all need to be on some kind of watch list," while another added, "That one Dua Lipa pic Everyone: those shower marks Oww."

