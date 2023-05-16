IST vs GAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Turkish League Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray

Hello football lovers, we are back with great news that the next match of the Turkish League is set to play and this football match is going to be played between Istanbulspor (IST) and Galatasaray (GAL). This match will begin play at 10:30 am on Tuesday 16 May 2023 and this match is set to take place at Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch and enjoy this amazing match. Let’s know more about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more about this football match in this article, so read continuously.

As per the points table, Galatasaray had played 18 matches in which they faced 13 victories, 2 losses, and 3 draws and this team is currently ranked at the top of the points table of this tournament. On the other side, Istanbulspor had played a total of 17 matches in which they faced 3 wins, 11 losses, and 3 draws and this currently ranked at the bottom of the points table of this tournament. This upcoming football match is the fifth head-to-head match of this tournament and it is said that this will be a banging match. Every player will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this match.

IST vs GAL (Istanbulspor vs Gal13 atasaray) Match Details

Match: Istanbulspor and Galatasaray

Tournament: Turkish League

Date: Tuesday, 16th May 2023

Time: 10:30 pm

Venue: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium

IST vs GAL (Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray) Starting 11

Istanbulspor (IST) Possible Starting 11 1.Alp Arda, 2. Okan Erdogan, 3. Duhan Aksu, 4. Mehmet Yesil, 5. Simon Deli, 6. Valon Ethemi, 7. Muammer Sarikaya, 8. Eduart Rroca, 9. Florian Loshaj, 10. Jason Lokilo, 11. Emeka Eze

Galatasaray (GAL) Possible Starting 11 1.Fernando Muslera, 2. Sacha Boey, 3. Victor Nelsson, 4. Abdulkerim Bardakci, 5. Kazimcan Karatas, 6. Sergio Oliveira, 7. Dries Mertens, 8. Lucas Torreira, 9. Milot Rashica, 10. Kerem Akturkoglu, 11. Mauro Icardi

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clean and clear on the match day. Currently, no one player is suffering from any major or minor injuries before this superb match and every player is ready to play this upcoming football match. Fans are very excited to watch and enjoy this upcoming football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. As per the reports, It is shared that this match will be live telecast on Live Soccer television where the football lover and fans can easily enjoy this match.