LKN vs MI Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match-63

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. A very popular and favorite TATA IPL league is coming back with two wonderful teams. This match is going to be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they have a good fan following. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they want to support their favorite team. Fans must be very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the LKN vs MI match and we will share it with you in this article.

Both team’s players are very talented and skillful and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground to entertain their fans. This match will be very interesting and enjoyable. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the website. Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in TATA IPL at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India. If we talk about the weather the weather in Lucknow, IN is Partly Cloudy and there are no chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

Date: 16th May 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India.

Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) Possible Playing 11: 1. Quinton de Kock(WK), 2. Kyle Mayers, 3. Prerak Mankad, 4. Marcus Stoinis, 5. Nicholas Pooran(WK), 6. Krunal Pandya(C), 7. Amit Mishra, 8. Yash Thakur, 9. Ravi Bishnoi, 10. Yudhvir Singh Charak, 11. Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ishan Kishan(WK), 2. Rohit Sharma(C), 3. Suryakumar Yadav, 4. Nehal Wadhera, 5. Cameron Green, 6. Tim David, 7. Vishnu Vinod(WK), 8. Chris Jordan, 9. Piyush Chawla, 10. Kumar Kartikeya, 11. Jason Behrendorff

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Now all the fans want to know which team has more chance to win the match. The MI team won 4 matches, lost 1 match, and on the other hand, the LKN team won 2 matches and lost 2 matches. As per the lineup of the match, the MI team has more chances to win the match.