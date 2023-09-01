Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z launched, Priced at Rs 15 lakh Full Specification and Features

The waiting for the new model of Isuzu has come to an end. The Japanese car manufacturer Isuzu Motors has been launching a new D-max S Cab Z model in India. The powerful pickup truck comes at an introductory price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), which might fluctuate in the future. Interested customers can book the vehicle by visiting the company’s authorized showroom. The newly launched pickup truck also can booked online through the company’s official website. The company says the newly launched model can provide a passenger vehicle-like comfort, which can be used for business and professional requirements. Continue to read the whole article for all information related to this car.

The S-Cab Z gets a distinctive exterior as compared to the rest models in the D-Max range. The most prominent highlight is the eagle-inspired chrome grille, flanked by Bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and front fog lamps. The door handles and tailgate handles are finished in chrome. This is further accentuated by the power-adjustable chrome ORVMs with turn indicators. Other visual highlights include sporty roof rails, a shark fin antenna made of gunmetal, and new 6-spoke wheel covers. The stylish antiskid sidesteps bring practicality into play by allowing easy ingress and egress.

Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z Launched

Inside the cabin, the customers get a piano black finished treatment that compliments the vehicle's multi-functional leather-finished steering wheel. The dual-tone black and dark grey premium-class upholstery enhances the charm from the inside with black trim and height-adjustable headrests. Isuzu also provided a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6 speakers and a rearview camera. As far as the engine is concerned, it features a 2.5-litre diesel unit, which generates a max power of 77.77 bhp at 3800 rpm and 176 Nm of peak torque at 1500-2400 rpm.

For passenger safety, the company has given the Z trim features such as an ISOFIX anchorage in the rear seats, speed-sensing door locks, front, and rear crumple zones, cross-car front beam, door-side intrusion protection, collapsible steering column, underbody steel protection. The company gave us five colors Cosmic Black, Galena Grey, Nautilus Blue, Splash White, and Titanium Silver. It is also worth mentioning that the new Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z variant comes with underbody steel protection for the drivetrain and BOS (Brake Override System). Its target audience is given its robust powertrain and feature-packed interior. However, we expect a lower price tag to attract even more customers.