ITT vs SEP Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan AFC Champions League

Reportedly, the AFC Champions League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between two teams: Al-Ittihad (ITT) and the team will play against Sepahan (SEP). Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world and many are waiting for this match. It is going to take place at King Abdul Aziz Stadium and it is set to begin to play at 11:30 pm on Monday 4 December 2023. Many questions have been raised related to this match such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared all the details in brief.

The previous matches of both teams were superb and won the hearts of the audience. The AFC Champions League began recently and both teams have played only five matches. It is also reported that it is the third face-to-face match of both teams in this league. Al-Ittihad has faced four wins, or one loss, and is presently ranked at the top of the points table. On the side, Sepahan has faced three wins, one draw, or one loss in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. Both teams will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

ITT vs SEP (Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan) Match Details

Match: Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan (ITT vs SEP)

Tournament: AFC Champions League

Date: Monday, 4th December 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: King Abdul Aziz Stadium

ITT vs SEP (Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan) Starting 11

Al-Ittihad (ITT) Possible Starting 11 1.Marcelo Grohe, 2. Omar-Hawsawi, 3. Muhannad Shanqeeti, 4. Zakaria Al Hawsawi, 5. Luiz Felipe, 6. Igor Coronado, 7. Saleh Al-Jaman-Al-Amri, 8. Fabinho, 9. Faisal Al-Ghamdi, 10. Abderazak Hamdallah, 11. Karim Benzema