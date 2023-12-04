TOR vs ATN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Torino vs Atalanta Serie A League

It is coming out that the Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place. Lots of people and fans are expressing their excitement to know more about the next match. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. It is fixed to begin play at 01:15 am on Tuesday 5 December 2023 and it will be played at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. We shared all the details of this upcoming football match such as possibilities, players, both teams, scores, predictions, reports, and more in this article, so read completely.

According to the points table, both teams played well in their previous matches and received a good response from the fans. Torino has faced four wins, four draws, or five losses and the team is ranked in the 12th place on the points table. On the other side, Atalanta has faced six wins, two draws, or five losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 8th place in the points table. Both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league and it is expected that it will be one of the matches of this league, so watch and enjoy.

TOR vs ATN (Torino vs Atalanta) Match Details

Match: Torino vs Atalanta (TOR vs ATN)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Tuesday, 5th December 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

TOR vs ATN Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

TOR vs ATN (Torino vs Atalanta) Starting 11

Torino (TOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Luca Gemello, 2. Alessandro Buongiorno, 3. Ricardo Rodriguez, 4. Adrien Tameze, 5. Karol Linetty, 6. Valentino Lazaro, 7. Nikola Vlasic, 8. Ivan Ilic, 9. Raoul Bellanova, 10. Antonio Sanabria, 11. Duvan Zapata