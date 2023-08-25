James Yoblonski Missing: What Happened to James Yoblonski? Wiki-Bio, Family

The mysterious missing case comes to us. A teenage boy from south-central Wisconsin remained missing for two months. The missing boy’s name was James Yoblonski, 13, of Reedsburg was first reported missing on June 12 and has not been found yet despite continued efforts from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. He remains missing for two months after his disappearance was originally reported to the police. James Yoblonski had taken his father’s cell phone and a ping led sheriff’s deputies to search an area around Devil’s Lake State Park where they also found a makeshift campsite they believed the boy used this place. Authorities confirm that he had a special interest in being a survivalist. There is no concrete evidence suggesting that he visited these places. Continue to read to know about the mystery of his missing.

Investigators with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office have conducted searches on several electronic devices. In the early months of 2023, two searches were conducted using the device’s web browser regarding means of traveling out of state. One of these devices is owned by the Yoblonski family and the other is a device that was issued to James by the Baraboo School District. There were also several internet searches located on physical locations inside the State of Wisconsin. Swipe down to know about full details of this case.

James’s father, William Yoblonski, makes lots of effort to find his son. He offers a $10,000 reward for getting information on his child’s safe return and efforts to locate him persist with unwavering determination. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, along with the FBI has been tirelessly investing in the case since it was first reported on June 12 by James’s father, William Yoblonski. The search operation, encompassing areas along U.S. Highway 12 in Sauk County, Devil’s Lake State Park, and locations gleaned from James’s electronic records, has yielded no breakthrough in locating him. The uncertainty surrounding his situation continues to grip both his family and the community at large.

Bureau investigators have been administering lie-detector tests to family members and potential witnesses. on the day of his disappearance reported. The family’s van was discovered abandoned in a nearby town after a few hours of vanishing reported to officials. A detail that led law enforcement to a makeshift campsite near Devil’s Lake State Park. This campsite is believed to have been used by James, hinting at his potential interest in survivalist activities. After all this effort James Yoblonski’s whereabouts remain unknown. The official confirms that they are making all the efforts to get any information about his missing.