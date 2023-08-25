Chennai: 3-day-old Girl Found Abandoned on Roadside CCTV Video Footage

An infant girl, only three days old, was discovered abandoned on a roadside in Chennai. Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news has come up from Chennai. Stating that an infant girl, only three days old, was discovered abandoned on a roadside in Chennai. Stay with this article to find the tragic end of this news. On Thursday morning, authorities rescued a newborn baby girl who was just three days old, after she was found abandoned on the roadside in Chennai. In Chennai’s Poonamallee area, a baby girl, only three days old, was discovered abandoned on the roadside last Thursday. A woman who came across the newborn took her to a nearby hospital for care.

A Poonamallee resident named Shobhana spotted some movement coming from a bag on the roadside during her Thursday morning commute to work. Upon investigating, she found a newborn baby inside the bag. The NCRB report reveals that over the last five years, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat have recorded the highest instances of abandoned children, with 1,232, 674, and 660 cases respectively.

According to the Times of India, experts suggest that Gujarat witnesses a disproportionately large number of abandoned girls. Females face a higher likelihood of being abandoned, subjected to sex-selective abortion, or falling victim to infanticide compared to males. This bias originates from cultural factors, including the high cost of dowries associated with girls. The outcome of this prevalence of “missing girls” is an imbalanced sex ratio, resulting in a current ratio of 914 females per 1,000 males in India.



As per the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), India harbors a population of 31 million children who are orphaned. The UN’s criterion for an “orphan” encompasses children who have lost either one or both parents. However, a significant number of children without parental support have been forsaken by a living parent or parents. In the previous year, a report by the Times of India revealed that out of the 11 million abandoned children in India, nine out of ten were girls. Regrettably, the prospects of these girls finding homes were bleak, with slightly over 2,500 being adopted. Same case has again happened in Chennai.



While on her way to work on Thursday morning, a resident of the city named Shobhana noticed activity within a bag placed on the roadside in Poonamallee. Taking a closer look, she examined the bag and discovered a newborn baby inside. Afterward, Shobhana reported the incident to the Poonamallee Police, who quickly arrived at the location and transported the baby to a nearby hospital. The newborn was later admitted to the postnatal care unit of Kilpauk Government Hospital. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the matter, and they are currently working to trace the child’s parents. Additionally, officials are examining the CCTV cameras positioned near the area where the infant was found.