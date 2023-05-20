Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth, Welcomes Third Baby With Husband Austin Forsyt

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcomed their third child. The “Counting On”alum’s third child with husband Austin Forsyth. Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to their third child on Friday 19 May 2023. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know the complete information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, The glowing mom has shared the happy news on social media and wrote, “He’s here, Thank you all for praying… Mama and baby are recovering well.”In the post, Duggar held her newborn son while her hubby leaned over them with a smile. Her second son’s birth comes just one day after the trailer for a documentary unmasking the Duggar family’s dark secrets and those of the religious teaching they follow has been released. Since the news has come on the internet and many people are cheerful. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Joy-Anna Forsyth is a very famous tv personality who is known for her appearances on TLC as part of the reality television shows 19 Kids and Counting and Jill and Jessa: Counting on. 25 years old Joy-Anna Forsyth disclosed her pregnancy news in October with a family photo shoot, which featured ultrasound snaps. The former reality personality and Forsyth were all smiles in the sweet shots with son Gideon, 5, and daughter Evelyn, 2. The former TLC personality was eight weeks along at the time. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Duggar married Forsyth on 26 May 2017, six months after they started courting. The beautiful couple's eldest child reached in February 2018. Between Gideon's arrival and Evelyn's August 2020 birth, the 19 Kids and Counting alum suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks. Now Joy and Austin welcomed their third child and it is a very happy moment for their families.