Karnataka Crash: 13 including Four Women Dead in Road Accident in Chikkaballapura

There is shocking news coming forward related to a tragic accident in which a total of 13 people lost their lives. The news of this accident is making headlines on the news and rapidly running in the trends of social media. This incident occurred in Chikkaballapura, Karnataka and it attracted the interest of many. Lots of people and netizens are continuously hitting online platforms to learn more about this incident, so our sources have fetched some information. In this article, we will try to share every single piece of information and also talk about the deceased. Let’s continue reading this article.

According to the exclusive reports, this terrible accident took place at 07:00 am on Thursday morning 26 October 2023 on the outskirts of the district headquarters. In this accident, 13 people died of which 4 have been identified as women. It was a collision between two vehicles and it happened when an SUV rammed into a parked tanker on National Highway 44. All the deceased were traveling from Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh to the state capital Bengaluru, and suddenly involved in a fatal crash accident. The locals stated that this crash accident was terrible and horrifying. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

13 including Four Women Dead in Road Accident

After this crash incident, the locals try and rescue the victims. The authorities also reached the incident place after getting the information and they began an investigation. Reportedly, the SUV crashed into a tanker that was parked on the side of the highway. The initial reports state this collision happened because of food and low visibility but the exact circumstances surrounding this accident are not clear. All the deceased were natives of Gorantla in Anantapur district but they did not come from the same family. Several details remain to share, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Of the 13 deceased people, 9 were men and 4 were women. Twelve people passed away at the incident scene and one was rushed to a nearby hospital critically injured but he also succumbed to his injuries. The news of this crash accident is spread like wildfire over the internet. Many users and people share their reactions and condolences on the social media pages. Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah also expressed thier sorrows and grief over this crash accident. He also announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the kin of the victims. The investigation is ongoing and we will update our article after getting more details.