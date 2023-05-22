Karnataka: Infosys Techie Dies After Car Gets Stuck In Flooded Bengaluru Underpass

The breaking news is coming that an Infosys Techie is no more between us. As per reports, his car was stuck in Flooded Bengaluru Underpass. The news is coming that a family was traveling in the car on Sunday. This news is going viral on social media platforms and getting a lot of attention. They were traveling in heavy rain. This news is circulating on the internet. People have many quarries regarding this news. what actually happened on that day? is all family members die? This news is making headlines on the all-news channel headlines. If we want to know the complete information about this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, on Sunday family of six was traveling in heavy rain. In this incident, a 22-year-old woman was stuck in deep water. This incident happened in Bengaluru. Her car was drowned in the water. On Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was traveling in the car with her family. She was stuck in neck-deep water. The entire family was stuck at the KR Circle underpass. This place is not too far from the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka.

Infosys Techie Dies After Car Gets Stuck

As per reports, the fire service saved the entire family and one driver from the neck-deep water. They all were stuck in the flooded underpass. The emergency and fire team rushed the entire family and driver to the near hospital. They rushed to near to St Martha’s Hospital. All the person who was stuck in the heavy rain got injuries. But, one of them was declared dead. The woman who was declared named was Bhanurekha. As per reports, the woman announced dead on the spot. She lost her life in this fatal accident. Further, the chief minister of Bengaluru announced a compensation of 5 lakhs. The compensation is announced to the victim’s family. Further, for all people who got injured in this incident, their treatment is ongoing free of cost.

Further, the entire family is from Vijayawada in AP. They had booked a car to see Bengaluru. The victim who died in this fatal accident worked in Infosys. The driver lost control of the car during the heavy rain. The victim who lost her life was 22 years old. As per reports, when the late woman was rushed to the hospital she was alive but the doctors refused to treat her. This is a very tough time for her family. If we get any other information regarding this news will update you on the same site.