Karnatka CET Exam Results 2023 Live: KCET Results Toppers Name, Rank Card

There is good news for the students who are waiting for the results of the Karnataka CET because now they can check their results. The Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2023’s Results are now out. The results have been declared and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet and social media pages. Many students are worried about thier results and creating traffic on the results sites. There are lots of questions that are also arriving in the student’s minds related to this topic. Let’s continue this article and know every single piece related to results.

Students and users can check thier results and mark them online after 11 am on Thursday 15 June 2023 on the kea.kar.nic.in. website. Results of the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2023 declared and many students have seen thier results. It is also shared that the students can check results on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. websites. The results of KCET 2023 have been released in the KEA office at 9.30 am. by the Minister for Higher Education, Dr. MC Sudhakar. Still many are confused about how to check thier results of KCET result 2023, so we shared the steps to know the results below this paragraph.

Here are the following steps to know the results:-

1. Open any browser or search engine platform and search kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

2. Now, click on the UGCET 2023

3. Open the link.

4. Fill in the asked details and log in to check the results.

5. A new page opens where the students can check their results and download the results.

This exam conducts for admitting students to undergraduate Pharmacy, Agriculture, and Engineering courses. KAE recently shared the answer key of the exam and invited feedback from candidates. Now, the entrance exam will be held in May 2023 and many students are ready for the entrance exam. The result was declared by the KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) and many students have checked their results from the sites.

Currently, it is not shared how many students pass or fail. There are many students had checked their results and many are hitting the search engine to know about their results. Many would-be fail in this exam but a piece of can not decide the future of anyone and they can try again this exam. We have shared all the available information and also talk about the steps to check the results. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.