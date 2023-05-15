Kashmir: Discovery of Predator Alligator Fish in Srinagar’s Dal Lake

Every day in our daily life, lots of videos are uploaded on the internet and social media sites and many of them went viral o because of their special kind of content. Similarly, there is a video shared on Twitter and now this video is running in the trends of the internet sites. This viral video featured an Alligator Garfish which was discovered in Dal Lake and now this video is running in the trends of the social media platforms. Many people are hitting the search engine to watch this viral and are curious to know more about this video. Here we talk about the complete information about this viral video, so let’s continue this article.

According to the sources and reports, officials and scientists are shocked by the discovery of a carnivore Alligator Gar and its existence is dangerous for the other native fish species. It is founded in Dal Lake located in Kashmir, the summer capital of Jammu Kashmir, India. It is discovered in the renowned lake while the lake was cleaning. Alligator is mostly founded in North America and select regions of India, including the upper lake in Bhopal and Kerala’s backwaters. There is a video shared on the Twitter account by the user @tariqtramboo and now this video is rapidly circulating on the social media pages and crossing a large number of views.

Kashmir: Discovery of Predator Alligator Fish

Dr. Shafeeqa Peer, a scientist with the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) shared in a statement that it threatens the natural species of Dal Lake because it is a carnivore and a predator fish kind of fish. Lots of people are worried and concerned about how this got into Kashmir’s water supply system. It is shared that the LCMA has now handshake with the Department of Fisheries and Fisheries division of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) and begin to search for any additional Alligator Garfish in the lake.

This video shows some people and this fish including a reporter, two police officers, and two lake cleaners, and they make a conversation about this fish. The running time of this viral video is around 1 minute and 54 seconds. This video has gained over 20.3k views and now running in the trends of social media platforms. Lots of social media are sharing their reaction to this viral video by commenting and sharing. There is not much information has been shared about this viral video and we will update you soon.