Why Was Orya Maqbool Jan Arrested? Pakistani Columnist Charged From Home?

The breaking news is coming that the Pakistani columnist and former civil servant of BPS-21 grade is arrested. As per reports, Orya Maqbool Jan is arrested. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. His arrest news is going viral on various social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and also on YouTube. People are searching about Orya Maqnool’s arrest news in huge quantities. This news is making headlines on the news channels. People have many quarries regarding this news. Why is he arrested? What was the actual reason for the arrest? If you want to know the complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, the Pakistani columnist, and former civil servant Orya Maqbool Jan is arrested. He is currently working on the Neo News television show Harf e Raaz. Further, he had a love marriage. He had a love marriage with his college student. He has two daughters and one son. He was born in Pakistan. His occupation is Civil servant, drama writer, poet, columnist, and anchor. His children are studying in the UK. He even runs a YouTubree channel. He has over 735k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Why Was Orya Maqbool Jan Arrested?

As per reports, he was arrested on May 13, 2023, from his house. This news is making huge controversy. His arrest news is breaking the news channel’s headlines. He is famous for being a political analyst. His arrest news was confirmed by a few Pakistani journalists. But the cause of his arrest has not been revealed yet. Still, it is unknown why he was arrested. Further, his people are demanding the release of his arrest. People have been condemning the arrest of Orya. They want the freedom of Orya Maqbool. He was arrested from his home on May 13, 2023.

Further, many journalists have been taken into custody after the arrest of Pakistan’s Prime Minister. Orya Maqbool’s name is increasing day by day after coming to his arrest news. Even not only this Imran Riaz and Aftab Iqbal were arrested before the Orya Maqbool in Lahore. Imran Riaz is still in jail, he has not been released. The cause of the arrest is still not revealed. Further, Orya Maqbool was banned from visiting Norway for hate speech in 2018. He is facing many charges. Still, the motive behind the arrest of Orya Maqbool is still unknown. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.