Kayla Lomas Patterson Car Accident: What Happened to Kayla Lomas Patterson?

53 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about details on the Car Accident Involving Kayla Lomas Patterson: Learn More About the Incident Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Columbia resident Kayla Lomas Patterson met a tragic end in a car accident on Tuesday, December 5. A devoted mother, Kayla is survived by her two cherished daughters, Lexi and Tarra, who held a central place in her life.

Kayla Lomas Patterson

This article seeks to provide insight into the incident, Kayla’s life, and the community’s endeavors to assist her grieving family via a GoFundMe campaign. The tragic crash occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. on 264th Street near Robertson Crescent. Kayla was returning home from work when the collision occurred. Both vehicles involved were traveling on 264th Street, with a southbound Volkswagen sedan and a northbound pickup truck. The collision unfolded as the vehicles approached the intersection of Robertson Crescent, where the Volkswagen was attempting a left turn from the west.

Kayla Lomas Patterson Accident

Following this heart-wrenching event, Chelsey Locey has taken the lead in orchestrating a GoFundMe campaign titled “Kayla Lomas-Patterson.” The primary objective of this fundraiser is to aid Kayla’s family in managing funeral expenses and offering support during the approaching holidays as they cope with the loss of their beloved mother. With deep sorrow, we share the unexpected loss of Kayla, a beloved mother, daughter, friend, and co-worker. She was tragically taken from us on Tuesday evening in a car accident while returning home from work, leaving behind her two beautiful daughters, Lexi and Tarra. Kayla dedicated herself daily to provide for her girls.

Our aim is to support the family by covering funeral expenses and helping them navigate through the upcoming holidays while mourning the loss of their loving mother. In the most recent update, the campaign has garnered an admirable $28,826 CAD out of its $50,000 goal, with 272 generous contributions from the community. Kayla, a devoted and caring mother, devoted herself tirelessly to ensure the well-being of her two daughters. Her abrupt departure has created an emptiness in the lives of those who were acquainted with her, seeing her not only as a family member but also as a friend and a cherished colleague. In the upcoming days, the family will share the obituary and details of the funeral arrangements for Kayla Lomas Patterson. This will provide an opportunity for friends, family, and well-wishers to express their condolences and join in commemorating Kayla’s life.

