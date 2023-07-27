KBD vs AEK Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Kannur Blue Dragons vs Arabian Eagles Kozhikod Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you one of the best Kuwait Kerala PL T20 leagues is coming back one more time with its outstanding teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Kannur Blue Dragons vs Arabian Eagles Kozhikod. This match is going to be amazing when two powerful teams face each It is more interesting to watch which team will win the match. Fans are very curious to know about the match details. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned this league is all set for the match. Now fans must be very excited about this match because they know that it is going to be very enjoyable. So now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. Kannur Blue Dragons will take on AEK in Kuwait Kerala PL T20 on Thursday at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there are no chances to rain during the match. Fans are super keen to know about the match like a team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Kannur Blue Dragons (KBD) vs Arabian Eagles Kozhikod (AEK)

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Date:27th July 2023

Day: Thursday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Kannur Blue Dragons (KBD) Possible Playing 11: 1. Hashim Mohammed(WK), 2. Joji Raju(WK), 3. Manuraj Ramachandran, 4. Nithin Samuel, 5. Shiburaj Ramachandran, 6. Anoop Oravanakundil, 7. Sarath Vasudev, 8. Nichel Prakash, 9. Soujeesh Vattaparambil Sajeevan, 10. Ansar Asharaf, 11. Shimulal Sasi

Arabian Eagles Kozhikod (AEK) Possible Playing 11: 1. Mathew Joseph, 2. Shifas Karim(WK), 3. Diju Xavier-Sheeli, 4. Jaison George, 5. Jijeesh Thundiyil, 6. Shadab Abdulla, 7. Sameer Tajudeen, 8. Husni Mubarak, 9. Aneesbabu Muhammed, 10. Jithin Jose, 11. Jiss Jacob

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Kannur Blue Dragons vs. Arabian Eagles Kozhikod on 27th July 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the recant match result then Kannur Blue Dragons has very good form in recent matches and has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.