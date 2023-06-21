Kesha Opens Up About “Horrifying” Moment She Almost Died After Freezing Her Eggs

In this article, we are going to talk about Kesha. Currently, her news is on the top of social media headlines and getting a lot of attention. As per reports, she nearly died in January. Her fans have very eager to know what actually happened to her in January. As per reports, she nearly died after freezing her eggs. This news is going viral on the internet and becoming a hot topic. People are very curious to know about her. This news is circulating all around the internet. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Kesha nearly died after freezing her eggs. As we know that Kesha is a very famous American singer and songwriter. Her full name is Kesha Rose Sebert. She was born on March 1, 1987. She was signed when she was 18 in 2005. She mainly gained popularity in early 2009. She was featured on rapper Flo Rida’s number-one single “Right Round”. She is 36 years old American singer. She is from Los Angeles, California, U.S. Her mother’s name is Pebe Sebert.

Kesha Opens Up About “Horrifying” Moment

The 36-year-old ‘Blah Blah Blah’ singer, previously known as Ke$ha, added she spent nine days receiving hospital treatment due to complications linked to the fertility procedure, which at one stage left her too weak to perform. She said in a cover interview for Self magazine: “I almost died in January. Her profile in the publication says she froze her eggs last year and some weeks after, on New Year’s Eve, she performed in the Bahamas when she discovered she was too weak to walk. She was almost hospitalized for 9 days with serious complications. That was a very tough time for her when she was ill seriously.

Further, She went to the hospital, where doctors discovered she had developed a rare and serious complication linked to her fertility procedure, which they attributed in part to her weakened immune system. Kesha was transferred to a hospital in Miami, where she spent nine days. She was totally fine but it took a couple of months to recover. That was very horrifying. She also talked about her boyfriend. She has not shared her personal life publically. The magazine added Kesha wanted to freeze her eggs as “she wanted more time to think through what it meant to have a child in the world today without feeling rushed or distracted”. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.