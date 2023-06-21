Karnataka Women Fight in Bus Video Goes Viral on Social Media Full Explained!

Currently, a Karnataka bus video is going viral on various social media platforms and getting a lot of attention. This video is widely shared. People are searching in news massive quantities and want to know what happened. The viral Karnataka video is got thousands of views and likes. This news is making huge controversy. This news is becoming a hot topic on the internet. People want to know what is in the viral video. People have very eager to know about this news in detail. If you are searching for the same so you are on the right page. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a fight had been created between two women due to a seat in Karnataka. The local people whose was traveling by bus, shoot the entire fight video and shared it on every social media platform. An ugly fight broke out between women passengers while traveling on state transport buses in Karnataka. The video of this incident went viral just a few hours after uploading. The video of this incident has also gone viral on social media.

Karnataka Women Fight in Bus Video

Further, the video is not too long but it showed how the fight was big. The 45 seconds video clip shows women passengers thrashing each other and pulling sarees in order to get seats on the bus. People are sharing the video with each other on the internet. The free bus travel for women in Karnataka by the Congress government in the state has seen a rise in the number of women passengers using the service. While there has been a rise in the number of people using state transport buses, there has also been a rise in traffic after the Siddaramaiah government launched free travel for women in the state.

As per reports, the two women were fighting for the same seat. The bus was traveling from Mysuru to Chamundi Hills. This incident occurred near the Mysuru City bus Terminal. This incident happened on Tuesday. Out of two, one woman put his scarf on a seat. Another woman was want to sit but the scarf was there, therefore she remove the scarf from the seat which make a big argument between the two women. Further, no one is found injured in this fighting. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.