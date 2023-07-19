Kirit Somaiya Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit MMS Scandal and Controversy

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you Kirit Somaiya’s name is trending on social media platforms due to his viral video. Kirit Somaiya is a former member of the Lok Sabha. On the basis of the report, on Tuesday the crime branch of the Mumbai police began an investigation of a viral video that purportedly showed Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in a compromising position. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms. Now people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has surfaced online, sending shockwaves through the political scene. ‘Lokshahi’, a Marathi news channel has claimed possession of the video clip, although they took protection by covering the identity and blurring the exact content of the female involved. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated a thorough probe will be conducted. Since the video went out on social media it went viral on many social media platforms and gained huge attention from people. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Videos are the easiest way to destroy a respectable person’s reputation. In recent years, many such videos were viral online instantly or indirectly impacting the personal and professional lives of celebs. On the basis of the report, He asserts that on the inaugural day of the group session, the release of the video was politically motivated with the intention to spoil his reputation. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the purported video also grabbed the attention of the people. His video is circulated on the social media platforms. Sutar declared that numerous clips, similar to the one involving Somaiya, featuring diverse people have also come to their attention. Currently, lots of people are talking about the leader in a tough position and he has left no choice but to take the smart decision and bring the matter to the attention of the Home Minister. He made a tweet on Tuesday and said he has never troubled and abused any lady.