Kiwi Axis UPI Rupay Credit Card App Launched: Check All Features

Kiwi is going to launch its all-in-one "Credit on UPI," solution for customers. Kiwi is a credit card platform and it made an announcement that is getting a lot of attention and popularity. Kiwi is a revolutionary virtual credit card that helps to make payments of credit cards on UPI for as little as Rs. 5 and now it shared a statement.

Kiwi Axis UPI Rupay Credit Card App Launched

In this statement, it is shared that the Kiwi launches Lifetime Free ‘Axis bank RuPay Credit card’ or‘Credit on UPI’ and Flat 2% Cashback for Waitlist users. It is shared that Kiwi has launched its all-in-one “Credit on UPI,” solution. It is certified by the NPCI that Kiwi is the first Indian app that will help customers experience “Credit on UPI” by issuing Rupay Cards in partnership with banks. Scroll down and read continue this article to know more about this article to know more.

It is shared in the announcement that the Kiwi launches Lifetime Free ‘Axis bank RuPay Credit card’ and ‘Credit on UPI’ and it offers Flat 2% Cashback for Waitlist users and Flat 1% Cashback on Scan & Pay. It is also expected that it go live by mid-May but the website is ready for users to register and join the waitlist. The company also offers RuPay credit to users to make UPI payments. It is determined to establish one of the largest direct-to-consumer (D2C) models in the credit market through its mobile application with this launch.

Siddharth Mehta, co-founder of Kiwi shared the launch of this company and shared that UPI has become the most inclusive method of payment in India, with over 30 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants onboarded on the platform. Now this news is gathering so much attention and many people are sharing thier reactions to this update by commenting and posting on the internet.