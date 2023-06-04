Punjab Police To Challenge PTI’s Yasmin Rashid’s Acquittal In High Court

There is a piece of news is coming out that the Punjab police trying to reach the high court against the order to discharge Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case. This news is now making the headlines of the news channels and creating a great buzz on the internet and social media pages. It is shared that the Punjab court decided to approach the high court on Sunday 4 June 2023. There are lots of questions arriving in people’s minds. Let’s continue this article and know the entire details related to this matter in this article, so read continuously.

It is shared that the court passed an order to discharge PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in a case pertaining to vandalism at the Lahore Corps Commander’s Residence on 9 May 2023. After releasing this order the Punjab Police decided to approach the high court against the order of the court on Lahore anti-terrorism. Recently, last month the PTI chief named Yasmin Rashid was arrested by the paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court. The PTI chief arrested in a corruption case had sparked countrywide protests, during which several private and public properties, including military installations, were vandalized. Scroll down to know more about this matter.

She was arrested along with 17 more women PTI workers. He was initially arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance and was re-arrested merely hours when the LHC had ordered her release on 13 May 2023 and now she is still arrested. She was charged in three other cases registered in Lahore pertaining to her involvement in the 9 May riots. Now the police decided to take her to Services Hospital in Lahore from the Kot Lakhpat jail due to her medical condition. Now this news is getting a lot of attention on the internet sites.

Now, the Punjab police approach the high court to deny this order of the court. This news is running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. Currently, this news is spreading like wildfire and many social media users are sharing thier reactions to this news. There is not much information has been shared yet. Our sources are trying to fetch more details and information about this matter. We will update our article after getting more news and mention it in our article. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.