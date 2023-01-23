KON vs ANK Live Score Dream11 Fantasy Football Prediction Konyaspor vs Ankaragucu

Hello friends, Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. Because a very famous Turkish League is all set for the football match. This match is going to be played between Konyaspor vs Ankaragucu. It is a highly anticipated match as all the fans are waiting for the match. Both teams are very famous among people. Both team players will also give their best for winning the trophy. Currently, all the fans are searching for the match details. Here we have more information about the KON vs ANK match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now both team players are also very excited about the match as they will show their best moves in the playground. Both teams are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be very interesting and entertaining if you want to watch then you can purchase the tickets from the websites. A Turkish League match between Konyaspor vs Ankaragucu will be played on Monday at Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Konyaspor (KON) vs Ankaragucu (ANK)

League: Turkish League

Date: January 23, 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 22:30 pm

Venue: Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu (Konya)

Konyaspor (KON) Possible Playing 11: 1. M. Diouf, 2. M. Demir, 3. A. Hadžiahmetovic, 4. Guilherme,5. F. Calvo, 6. Z. Bytyqi,7. Bruno Paz,8. A. Oguz, 9.A. Demirbag,10, E. Cekici, 11 I. Sehic.

Ankaragucu (ANK) Possible Playing 11:1, A. Sowe, 2.G. Beridze, 3. T. Cigerci, 4. T. Antalyalı, 5. E. Kılınc, 6. U. Radakovic, 7. Y. Güreler, 8. G. Zahid,9. T. Chatzigiovanis,10. L. Diack, 11. B. Gungordu

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people. And all the players on the teams are the best and outstanding. They are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Konyaspor (KON) vs Ankaragucu (ANK) on January 23, 2023, at 22:30 pm at Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu (Konya). If we talk about the recent match result then the KON team won 0 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 3 matches and the ANK team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. So the ANK team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.