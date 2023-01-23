FUL vs TOT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

Premier League is coming with back-to-back matches this year and every fan is getting excited to watch all the matches of the league. This time, the league is coming with one more match and the battle will be held between two wonderful teams such as Fulham (FUL) and team Tottenham Hotspur (TOT). Both teams have played lots of matches this year and now, fans are getting excited to watch the match by visiting the football ground. The tickets are available on the official website of the league and teams. Keep reading to get more details here.

Through this article, we would like to provide some important details such as time, date, venue, league, and other important details as well. If you are creating a dream11 team so, you need to focus on choosing the players. Two players of the game such as Kebano N, and Lucas Moura will not be part of the match and Duffy S will remain questionable for the upcoming match. Let’s check out more details of the match here.

FUL vs TOT Match Details

Team Names:- Fulham (FUL) vs Tottenham Hotspur (TOT)

League:- Premier League

Venue:- Craven Cottage

Date:- Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM IST – 08:00 PM GMT

FUL vs TOT Squad Player

Fulham (FUL):-

Terry Ablade, Shane Duffy, Luke Harris, Kevin Mbabu, Nathaniel Chalobah, Manor Solomon, Martial Godo, Adrion Pajaziti, Carlos Vinicius, Layvin Kurzawa, Bobby Reid, Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Issa Diop,Willian, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson, Neeskens Kebano, Daniel James, Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Kenny Tete, Stefan Parkes, Marek Rodak, Oliver O Neill, Josh Onomah, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Antonee Robinson.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT):- Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Pierre Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Dejan Kulusevski, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Ryan Sessegnon, Pape Sarr, Oliver Skipp, Bryan Gil, Lucas Moura, Djed Spence, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman, Cristian Romero, Emerson-Junior, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Yves Bissouma, Harvey White, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Fraser Forster, and Richarlison Andrade.

FUL vs TOT Lineups Player

Fulham (FUL):- Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Layvin Kurzawa, Bobby Reid, Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Willian, and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT):- Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Emerson-Junior, Pierre Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, Ivan Perisic, Harry Kane, and Heung-Min Son.

FUL vs TOT Match Prediction

As we can see that team Tottenham is at the 5th spot who has played 20 matches in this league where they won 10 matches and lost 7 matches from different teams. Another side, team Fulham is at the 7th spot with 20 matches where they played 20 matches and won 9 matches and lost 7 matches. As per the experts, team Tottenham has better chances to win this match tonight.