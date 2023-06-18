Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant At Age Pregnancy Shoot

There is a video shared on the internet that is making a great buzz on the internet and gathering so much attention on social media platforms. Now, it is coming forward that Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy with homage to Blink-182 video and this news is running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. Now, many are hitting the search engines to know more about this video and showing their curiosity. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information about this video and also talk more about this matter, so read continuously and wholly.

As per the sources, this video was shared on Friday 16 June 2023 and it is video footage. Now, the viral video of Blink-182 and the pregnancy announcement of Kourtney Kardashian Barker re-created a scene. This announcement re-created a scene from a hit video by Blink-182. This viral video was shared by Kardashian Barker from a Blink-182 concert. It is also shared “Travis I’m pregnant,” Now, this viral video is continually crossing a large number of views on the internet and social media platforms. Currently, not much information has been shared about this viral and we will update you soon.

Travis Landon Barker is his complete name but he is mostly known as Travis Barker. He is an American musician and he is also known as the drummer for the rock band Blink-182. He has collaborated with many hip-hop artists and he is also a member of the rap rock group Transplants, cofounded the rock band +44, and joined Box Car Racer, Antemasque, and Goldfinger. He was born on 14 November 1975 in Fontana, California, United States and he is currently 47 years old. He is facing the controversy of the viral video.

In this viral video, it is seen that Blink-182 performs for a crowd of adoring fans who hold up signs for the rockers that say things like "Blink Me" and "I Want You That Way, Baby." He also seems kissing and rolling with a woman in an animal print bikini on the beach during this viral video. Later the woman dances at the concert and holds up a yellow sign that reads "Travis I'm pregnant." Now, this video is gathering so much attention among netizens and many social media users are sharing thier reactions to this viral video.