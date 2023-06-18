CAV vs BRK Dream11 Prediction: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. Because one of the best and most famous AFCON Qualifiers league is coming back with its two powerful teams. This upcoming football match is going to be played between Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso. Both teams are very famous among people. Now fans are super excited for this match as they also want to support their favorite team. Fans are searching about the match as they are curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the CAV vs BRK match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. Both teams’ players are very talented and amazing if anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The AFCON Qualifiers match between Cape Verde and Burkina Faso is going to be played at Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including the team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match.

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso Match Details

Team: Cape Verde (CAV) vs Burkina Faso (BRK)

League: AFCON Qualifiers

Date: 18th June 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde

Cape Verde (CAV) Possible Playing 11:1.Josimar Diaz Vozinha, 2. Roberto Lopes, 3. Dylan Tavares, 4. Ianique dos Santos Tavares Stopira, 5. Ivanildo Fernandes, 6. Jamiro Monteiro, 7. Patrick Andrade, 8. Bebe, 9. Bryan Silva Teixeira, 10. Ryan Mendes, 11. Garry Rodrigues

Burkina Faso (BRK) Possible Playing 11:1.Mohamed Zegue Traore, 2. Steeve Yago, 3. Adamo Nagalo, 4. Edmond Tapsoba, 5. Yacouba Nasser Djiga, 6. Cyrille Bayala, 7. Trova Boni, 8. Blati Toure, 9. Gustavo Sangare, 10. Bertrand Traore, 11. Abdoul Tapsoba

Match Prediction: As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match will be held between Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso on 18th June 2023 from 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT) at Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde. The CAV team won 3 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the BRK team won 2 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match. The CAV team has more chances to win the match.