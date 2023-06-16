Kupwara Encounter: 5 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces Near LoC in J&K’s Kupwara

There is news that five terrorists were killed in encounters with the security forces in the Kupwara area in Jammu & Kashmir. This encounters news is running in the trends of the news channels and on various social media platforms. It attracts the interest of many people and rapidly circulates among the netizens. The terrorists were identified as foreign terrorists who were killed during an encounter. Lots of questions are also arriving in the people’s minds, so we made an article and shared the complete details related to this encounter incident in this article.

The five foreign terrorists were gunned down during an encounter. This encounter incident was done between terrorists and joint parties of the Army and police of the Kupwara district. The Kashmir Zone police said that this encounter happened in the morning of Friday 16 June 2023. After this incident, a search operation of the area has begun and is ongoing. Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir shared in a statement that “Five foreign terrorists were killed in the encounter. A search operation is underway.” The security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in the Jumagund area located near the LoC in the north Kashmir district before the beginning of this encounter that happened in the early morning.

5 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces Near LoC

The Kashmir Zone Police shared this encounter information in a statement via a post on Twitter. In this statement, Indian Army said that “In the Jt operation which was launched by the IndianArmy & JmuKmrPolice. In this operation, an infiltration bid was foiled today Friday morning by alert troops along LOC in Keran Sector, Kupwara. Five foreign Terrorists were eliminated & war-like stores were recovered. Ops in progress,” Scroll down this page and continue this article to know more about this encounter operation.

Recently, the security forces killed two terrorists near LoC in Kupwara on 13 June and this news was shared by the Kashmir police via Twitter. This incident took place in the Dobanar Machhal area, police said. On 2 June, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Rajouri district, Jammu & Kashmir. Now, the Indian army and J&K police killed five foreign terrorists in the wee of Friday 16 June 2023.