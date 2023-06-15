PN vs CAN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Panama vs Canada CONCACAF Nations League

There is a piece of news coming forward that the CONCACAF Nations League is going to play thier next football match and this match is fixed to be played between Panama (PN) and Canada (CAN). This upcoming football match will begin play at 04:30 am on Friday 16 June 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams played well in thier previous matches which were most liked by the fans and audience at the stadium. This upcoming match is the fourth head-to-head match of both teams and it will be a banging match in this tournament. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams then Panama faced three draws, one loss, and one win in the last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Canada faced three losses and two wins in the last five matches of this tournament. Both teams will give their best until the end of this match, so enjoy this upcoming match.

PN vs CAN (Panama vs Canada) Match Details

Match: Panama vs Canada

Tournament: CONCACAF Nations League

Date: Friday, 16th June 2023

Time: 04:30 am

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

PN vs CAN (Panama vs Canada) Starting 11

Panama (PN) Possible Starting 11 1. Orlando Mosquera, 2. Fidel Escobar, 3. Andres Andrade, 4. Michael Murillo, 5. Cesar Blackman, 6. Adalberto Carrasquilla, 7. Jovani Welch, 8. Alberto Quintero, 9. Cristian Jesus Martinez, 10. Cecilio Waterman, 11. Ismael Diaz

Canada (CAN) Possible Starting 11 1. Milan Borjan, 2. Derek Cornelius, 3. Sam Adekugbe, 4. Alistair Johnston, 5. Scott Kennedy, 6. Jonathan Osorio, 7. Alphonso Davies, 8. Stephen Eustaquio, 9. Ismael Kone, 10. Cyle Larin, 11. Jonathan David

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans can enjoy this match. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to get more articles.