Recently there is news on the internet that a 25-year-old girl student has gone missing and currently, the news of her missing is being circulated on social media platforms. Her family and local authorities are searching for her as she has not been found yet. Recently the news has come on the internet and many people are very shocked and now they are very also very curious to know about the 25-year-old girl and what happened to her. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Lahari Pathivada Gone Missing In McKinney

According to the report, a 25-year-old girl is identified, Lahari Pathivada 25 Year Old Student At The University Of Texas Gone Missing In McKinney as a Lahari Pathivada. Lahari Pathivada is a student at the University of Texas in Dallas. She is a resident of the Dallas area. She is a very dedicated student who pursues her studies with enthusiasm and ambition. She is a hardworking girl who is also known for her kind nature and smile. Since her missing case has come on the internet many people are very shocked and now they are worried about her. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Lahari Pathiwada, a resident of the Dallas area went missing in McKinney, Texas. Now her close ones and the officers are extremely worried and wish for her safe return. It is particularly worrying, especially regarding the unfortunate matters of previous missing person incidents. Currently, the police have been doing their work and they are trying to find out Lahari Pathiwada. They are making sure to explore and analyse all possibilities totally. If anyone has any information about the Lahari Pathiwada then inform the police as it helps in for searching her. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, Lahari Pathivada was last seen in McKinney, a Collin County, Texas city. Her missing news has been shared on Facebook. As soon as her viral news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platfroms and currently gaining huge attention from people and they are very curious to know about her. But still, there is no information about the missing case of the Lahari. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information about the news then we will update you soon. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.