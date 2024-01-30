Lambran Da Laana OTT Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Free

Lambran Da Laana is a 2024 Indian Punjabi language film and this film has gathered huge popularity after its release. This film was released Friday 26 January 2024 and now, some questions are raised related to its release on OTT platforms. This film is available to watch in theatres and many have enjoyed it but some are waiting for its release on OTT platforms. Our sources have fetched all the details related to its release on OTT platforms and we will also talk about the film Lambran Da Laana in this article, so read it completely.

Lambran Da Laana OTT Release Date

According to the exclusive, this film is made in Punjabi language and it is a 2024 Indian Punjabi film. This film is based on comedy-drama and the storyline revolves around a family trying to get rid of a curse that haunts their village. It is a 2D Punjabi film and its running time is about 2 hours and 10 minutes. Taj is the director of this film and it starred Babbal Rai, Sara Gurpal, Anita Devgan, and Harby Sangha in prominent roles. Other co-actors also performed their best to make it more interesting. Babbal Rai played the lead role in this film. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about its OTT release.

This film was made within a budget of Rs 4 crore but it didn’t receive a good response from the box office. It has earned only Rs o.5 crore from the box office and didn’t gather a good response from the box office. Now, many are waiting for its release on OTT platforms and expressing their excitement for this film. The cast and crew have given very good direction and worked hard in this film. This film belongs to the Pollywood industry and the editor is Manish Eklavya. Lambran Da Laana means “The lure of the wild”. Keep continuing your reading…

At present, no details have been shared related to this film’s digital rights and the film is not available with the owner of any online platform. Without any digital right owner, the film can’t be released on any Online platform. It is expected that after 1 month, this film will be released on the OTT platform. It is reported that it will be released in March 2024 on Netflix but the details are not confirmed. People can enjoy it in theatres and need to wait for its release on OTT platforms. We have shared all the available details above in this article. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.