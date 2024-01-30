HanuMan Box Office Collection Worldwide And India: Day Wise

HanuMan box office collection day 18: Teja Sajja film earns ₹1.75 crore on third Monday. Good day, Today a piece of news has come stating about the box office collection of Teja Sajja’s movie Hanuman. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news.

On its eighteenth day at the box office, the film “HanuMan,” starring Teja Sajja, accumulated ₹1.75 crore on its third Monday. Entering its third week, the box office performance of the film “HanuMan,” directed by Prasanth Varma and featuring Teja Sajja, has experienced a slowdown. On its eighteenth day at the box office, the film “HanuMan,” starring actor Teja Sajja, has exhibited a slowdown in its performance but remains steady. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, “HanuMan” garnered approximately ₹1.75 crore net for all languages in India on its eighteenth day.

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 18

The movie is directed by Prasanth Varma. Based on the preliminary estimates provided in the report, “HanuMan” has accumulated a total of ₹174.45 crore to date. On Monday, the Telugu version of the film had an overall occupancy rate of 21.66 percent, while the Hindi version witnessed an occupancy of approximately 9.32 percent. Earlier, the film surpassed the ₹250 crore milestone globally. Alongside Teja Sajja, “HanuMan” features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai.



Written and directed by Prashanth Varma, this Telugu-language superhero film unfolds in the fictional village of Anjanadri, marking the initiation of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Prasanth has planned two sequels, “Jai HanuMan” and “Adhira,” as part of his cinematic universe. Mounted on a budget of ₹40 crore, “HanuMan” is supported by Primeshow Entertainment.

Discussing the film’s success, Prasanth recently shared with Hindustan Times, “I knew it would be appreciated by the audience when we watched it before the release. However, the unexpected and remarkable box office numbers were never our explicit aim. This success will enable me to create another film.” “Following this film, I may not be approached with substantial budgets. People might say, ‘You made it in such a low budget, why ask for more?’ [But] I intend to collaborate with individuals who share a grand vision. When I wanted to make ‘Zombie Reddy,’ I was facing personal and professional challenges. My producer approached me and asked, ‘What do you want to make?’ and when I shared my idea, he simply said, ‘Sounds fun, let’s do it.’ I feel fortunate to have such supportive individuals backing me,” the director added. He also announced a sequel to his film on the day of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.