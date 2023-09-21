Leo Hayes High School Shooting: Guns, Lockdown in Fredericton Latest News

In light of the current situation, parents are advised to stay away from the vicinity for their safety. According to initial reports, a replica firearm has been found on the school premises, which has led to increased security measures. The school has been placed under a strict lockdown protocol, and a large number of law enforcement officers have been deployed to the location to conduct investigations and ensure the security of students and faculty. The school was placed under a stringent lockdown protocol, with a significant number of officers converging on the scene to conduct inquiries and ensure the safety of students and staff. We urge you to read the entire article so as not to miss a single detail regarding this incident.