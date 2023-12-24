CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Lockdown Lifted at Edwards Airforce Base: Swift Action Ensures Safety Explained!

20 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Edwards Air Force Base Takes Swift Measures to Ensure Safety During Lockdown. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In the early hours of today, Edwards Air Force Base implemented a lockdown at approximately 8:26 a.m. in response to reports of an individual displaying a firearm in their workspace. The incident triggered an immediate response from the base’s security forces, leading to the swift cordoning off of the area and the activation of safety protocols. Upon receiving the distressing report, security personnel promptly addressed the situation. Simultaneously, all base employees were instructed to adhere to the secure unit lockdown protocol until further notice.

After a 10:10 a.m. update, the security forces at Edwards Air Force Base determined that the immediate threat no longer existed. Subsequently, the lockdown was lifted, permitting staff members to move freely within the installation and pass through all gates. Despite the removal of the lockdown, heightened security measures persisted at each gate, with security forces maintaining a vigilant stance. Individuals were advised to expect delays when entering or exiting as a result of these intensified security measures. Situated primarily in Kern County, California, Edwards Air Force Base (AFB) serves as a key United States Air Force installation. It houses the Air Force Test Center, Air Force Test Pilot School, and NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center.

Renowned for its pivotal role in historic events, the base was the site of Chuck Yeager’s groundbreaking flight that broke the sound barrier and hosted the initial landings of the Space Shuttles. Around 08:30 a.m., security forces at Edwards implemented a lockdown at both Edwards AFB and Operating Location Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. The lockdown concluded at approximately 10:10 a.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the base has returned to its regular operations. This morning, an individual employed at the base reportedly brandished a firearm during a verbal altercation. The individual did not discharge the firearm and subsequently returned to their vehicle.

The Security Forces on the base promptly implemented standard safety procedures. It was later determined that the individual had left the base premises. The person then voluntarily returned to Edwards AFB and surrendered to Security Forces shortly after 2 p.m. An ongoing investigation is being conducted in collaboration with local law enforcement. The well-being of our workforce and their families is of utmost importance, and unit commanders and chaplain support teams are closely collaborating with those affected.

