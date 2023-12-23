CRD vs SSS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers Dream11 Nature Isle

The Dream11 Nature Isle T10 2023 is going to play their next cricket match and it is set to be played between the teams: Champagne Reef Divers (CRD) and Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS). Both teams have so many fans worldwide and many are excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. It is fixed to begin to play at 01:15 am on Sunday 10 December 2023 and it will be played at Windsor Park located in Roseau, Dominica, West Indies. Various questions remain unclear about this match. We made an article and shared all the details, so read this article completely.

If we talk about the points table then it is not exactly confirmed. Our sources have garnered some details related to the previous scores of both teams. As per the sources, Champagne Reef Divers played well in the last matches and this team is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Sari Sari Sunrises didn’t perform well and received not a good response. This team is ranked at the bottom of the points table. Both teams will perform till the end of this match which makes it more interesting.

CRD vs SSS (Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers) Match Details

Match: Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers (CRD vs SSS)

Tournament: Dream11 Nature Isle T10

Date: Sunday, 24th December 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

CRD vs SSS Match Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, West Indies

CRD vs SSS (Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers) Playing 11

Champagne Reef Divers (CRD) Possible Playing 11 1.Alick Athanaze, 2. Shian Brathwaite, 3. Dillon Douglas, 4. Jahseon Alexander, 5. Brian Joseph, 6. Kurtney Anselm, 7. Yawani Regis(WK), 8. Jervon Raphael, 9. Sebastien Brumant, 10. Shaheim Ceasar, 11. Kimron George

Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS) Possible Playing 11 1.Kofi James, 2. Kershaski Jno Lewis, 3. Tyrone Theophile(C), 4. Deon Burton(WK), 5. Niall Payne, 6. Delroy Liverpool, 7. Jahson Vidal, 8. Tyrese LeBlanc, 9. Junior Jervier, 10. Dillan John, 11. Savio Anselm

Reportedly, this cricket match is set to be live telecast on the Fancode online streaming platform. It is not easy to predict the team winning prediction of both teams because both performed their best which makes the decision hard. At present, none of the players on either team have any injuries, and the weather is also clear on the match day. There is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the people at the stadium.