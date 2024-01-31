Lovely OTT Release Date, Time, Cast And Where To Watch Online

Lovely OTT Release Date, OTT Platform, Time, Cast, Watch Online. Good day, Today a news has come stating about the upcoming thriller and drama movie named as Lovely. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Details about the OTT release date, time, cast, OTT platform, trailer, and more for the movie “Lovely” can be found in this article. The digital rights information for “Lovely” is yet to be disclosed by the makers, and the film is expected to tentatively hit screens on March 29, 2024.

Emerging actor Mathew Thomas takes on the starring role in this film, alongside Radhika as the female lead. In addition to the main cast, the film includes Ashwati Manoharan, Ashly, Arun, Prashant Murali, Ganga Meera, and KPAC Leela in significant roles. Directed by Dileesh Karunakaran and produced by Western Ghats Productions, "Lovely" marks Mathew Thomas's second lead role after his debut in the film "Christy." Mathew Thomas, expressing excitement, recently shared an on-location photo, anticipating the introduction of the character "Lovely." The eagerly awaited title poster has been unveiled, building anticipation among fans for their first glimpse. While the creators haven't specified a precise release date, the Lovely film is slated for March 2024.



The entire shooting schedule for "Lovely" concluded by the end of September 2023, marking the commencement of the film's post-production phase. Recent sources indicate that all production aspects have been successfully finalized, and the team is now in search of a suitable release date in March 2024. Directed by Dileesh Karunakaran (also known as Dileesh Nair), who previously directed the 2014 film "Tamaar Padaar," the film marks his return to the director's chair after a hiatus. Not only a director, but Dileesh Karunakaran has also contributed as a writer to films such as "Salt N' Pepper," "Da Thadiya," "Idukki Gold," and "Mayanadi." Additionally, he has showcased his acting skills in various films, including "Virus," "Anjaam Pathiraa," "Naaradan," and "Pulimada." With a tentative theatrical release set for March 29, 2024, "Lovely" stars Mathew Thomas in the lead role. Mathew Thomas made his cinematic debut with "Kumlangi Nights" in 2019 and garnered attention with consecutive impressive performances. Despite limited screen time, he showcased his talents in notable films such as "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Anjaam Pathiraa," "Operation Java," "Jo and Jo," "Prakashan Parakkatte," "Christy," and "Neymar." After gaining recognition in Malayalam cinema, he ventured into Kollywood with the film "Leo," starring Thalapathy Vijay. Beyond "Lovely," he is also seen in the film "Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam."



The cast of the film includes Mathew Thomas, Radhika, Ashwati Manoharan, Ashly, Arun, Prashant Murali, Ganga Meera, KPAC Leela, among others. Directed by Dileesh Karunakaran, the cinematography is handled by Aashiq Abu. The music for the film is composed by Vishnu Vijay, with editing by Kiran Das. "Lovely" is produced by Western Ghats Productions. Promoted as a romantic comedy, "Lovely" is scheduled for release in March 2024.