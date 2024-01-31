Utsavam OTT Release Date, OTT Platform, Time, Cast, Watch Online. Good day, Today a news has come stating about the upcoming thriller and drama movie named as Utsavam. Stay within this article to find out more about this news. For comprehensive details regarding the OTT release date, time, cast, OTT platform, trailer, and more for the movie “Utsavam,” refer to this article. Digital rights information for “Utsavam” is yet to be disclosed by the makers, and the movie is anticipated to hit screens tentatively on May 31, 2024.

While “Utsavam” features a few prominent stars, the supporting cast boasts remarkable names such as Prakash Raj, Ali, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Nassar, L.B. Sriram, Priyadarshi, Prema, and more. Regina Cassandra takes on the lead role, starring alongside debutante Dilip Prakash. Making his directorial debut, Arjun Sai helms this film produced by Suresh Patil under the Hornbill Pictures brand. The recently released teaser suggests that the movie revolves around a “theater play,” with its essence encapsulated in the phrase: “Kalaakaarudu Chanipovachhu gani Kala Chanipokudadhu.” Having wrapped up filming some time ago, “Utsavam” is currently progressing through its post-production phase at a swift pace. The recently unveiled teaser is impressive, offering captivating glimpses of the theater production that are sure to attract viewers. The intricacies of the plot are skillfully conveyed through powerful dialogues. Arjun Sai, known for scripting the 2016 Tamil film “Oru Nodiyil,” takes on the directorial role for the first time with this compelling tale.



Scheduled for a tentative theatrical release on May 31, 2024, “Utsavam” features Dilip Prakash as the main character. Despite being relatively new to the Telugu film industry, Dilip Prakash brings prior experience from the Kannada movie “Crazy Boy” (2016) and the Gujarati movie “Pahelo Divas” (2018). Director Arjun Sai, in an interview, revealed that he selected Dilip Prakash for the lead role despite his limited knowledge of Telugu. Arjun Sai emphasized the importance of a cheerful expression and innocent appearance for the character, qualities he found in Dilip Prakash, who exhibits subtle variations in his expressions in multiple scenes, as seen in the teaser. Despite its modest scale, “Utsavam” boasts a formidable technical team, featuring acclaimed cinematographer Rasool Ellor behind the camera and skilled composer Anup Rubens orchestrating the audio. While the digital rights for “Utsavam” have not been revealed by the makers, we can anticipate discovering these details once the movie graces the theaters.



The ensemble cast of “Utsavam” includes Regina Cassandra, Prakash Raj, Nassar, L.B. Sriram, Ali, Prema, Anish Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Amani, Sudha, and Dilip Prakash. The musical composition is credited to Anup Rubens, with Arjun Sai directing the film. Rasool Ellore manages the camera work, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handles the editing. The movie is produced by Suresh Patil under the Hornbill Pictures banner.