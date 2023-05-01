LSG vs RCB Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Match-43

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. A very well-known and fantastic TATA IPL league is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. This match is going to be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams are very famous because they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans have been searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the LKN vs RCB match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is coming back with its two powerful teams. If we talk about the players then all the players of both teams are very famous and today they will give their best to entertain their fans. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against RCB in TATA IPL at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Lucknow, IN is Cloudy and there are 24% chances of precipitation during the game. Now fans must be very keen to know about the match like team, date, day, time and venue. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Date: 1st May 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India.

Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) Possible playing 11: 1. Lokesh Rahul(C), 2. Kyle Mayers, 3. Ayush Badoni, 4. Marcus Stoinis, 5. Nicholas Pooran(WK), 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Krunal Pandya, 8. Naveen-ul-Haq, 9. Ravi Bishnoi, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Yash Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible playing 11:1.Faf du Plessis, 2. Shahbaz Ahmed/Virat Kohli(C), 3. Glenn Maxwell, 4. Mahipal Lomror, 5. Dinesh Karthik(WK), 6. Suyash Prabhudessai, 7. Wanindu Hasaranga, 8. David Willey, 9. Mohammed Siraj, 10. Vyshak Vijaykumar, 11. Harshal Patel

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very talented and hardworking. Now many fans are very curious to know about the match result that which team has more chances to win the match. So the LKN team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and the RCB team won also won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. RCB team looks in good form in recent matches they are the favourites to win the match.