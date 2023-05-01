LEI vs EVE Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Leicester City vs Everton Premier League

Here all the football match lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that one of the popular and favourite Premier League is all set for the match. This match is going to be played between Leicester City vs Everton. As we all know that people love to watch football matches and now they are also very excited about the match as they want to support their favorite team. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the LEI vs EVE match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a much-awaited football match and now Premier League is coming back with its two powerful teams. Now the players of both teams are ready to give their best to win the match as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the match. The Premier League match between Leicester City vs Everton will be played at King Power Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like team, date, venue, lineup and other details of match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Premier League

Team: Leicester City (LEI) vs Everton (EVE)

Date: 2nd May 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City (LEI) Possible playing 11:1.Daniel Iversen, 2. Caglar Soyuncu, 3. Timothy Castagne, 4. Wout Faes, 5. Victor Kristiansen, 6. Harvey Barnes, 7. James Maddison, 8. Youri Tielemans, 9. Boubakary Soumare, 10. Mateus Cardoso Martins, 11. Kelechi Iheanacho

Everton (EVE) Possible playing 11: 1. Jordan Pickford, 2. Michael Keane, 3. Ben Godfrey, 4. Vitaliy Mykolenko, 5. James Tarkowski, 6. Alex Iwobi, 7. Abdoulaye Doucoure, 8. Dwight McNeil, 9. Amadou Onana, 10. Idrissa Gueye, 11. Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Leicester City vs Everton on 2 May 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at King Power Stadium. The LEI team won 1 match, draw 1 match and lost 3 matches and on the other hand, the EVE team won 0 matches, draw 2 matches and lost 3 matches. The LEI team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.