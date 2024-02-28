Madeline Soto Missing: Mother’s Boyfriend Arrested in Connection to Missing 13-year-old Girl

In this article, we are going to talk about the latest news related to the missing of Madeline Soto, a 13-year-old girl missing from Orange County, Florida. Her missing news is making headlines on the news channels and it is attracting the people and netizens attention. She is a 13-year-old girl and a beloved teenager whose disappearance shocked the community and her family members. Multiple questions surfaced on the internet and raised in people’s minds, so we made an article and shared all the details in brief. Let’s continue your reading and don’t skip any single word or line.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a Twitter post and mentioned the details of the 13-year-old missing girl, Madeline Soto, to find her as soon as possible. She is a resident of Orange County, Florida and she is missing since Monday. Yes, she was last seen on Monday morning 26 February 2024 near Town Loop Boulevard and Hunter’s Park Lane in Orlando. The deputies mentioned her details in a post in hope to find her and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for her. Missing person detectives are also working on her missing case. Swipe up this article and keep reading to know more…

Madeline Soto Missing

The departement shared her details and her descried as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She wore a green sweatshirt, black shorts, and white Crocs at the time of her disappearnce. She went missing on 26 February and still, no information have been emerged to locate her. Her missing has sparked concern in the community, and efforts are underway to locate her and ensure her safety. Her family, friends, community and the law enforcement are working together to bring her home safely. Her loved ones are praying for her safety. Keep continuing your reading by scrolling down this page…

She disappeared after celebrating her 13th birthday with her family. Surveillance video shows Maddie wandering around in the church parking lot after school on the day of her missing, but she never went inside, said her mother, Jenn Soto. Madeline's missing news spread like wildfire on the internet and many users are sharing their responses by commenting. Any information related to her or any have seen her that could help authorities to locate her. She is a 13-year-old girl and the investigation is ongoing to locate her.