Sports

CHE vs LU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Chelsea vs Leeds United FA Cup League

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Here, we are back for the sports lovers to share the details about the next match of the FA Cup. This league began recently and is now back with its match which is fixed to be played between the teams Chelsea (CHE) and the other team Leeds United (LU). Yes, both teams will be seen playing against each other and fans were waiting for this moment. The match will begin play at 01:00 am on Thursday 29 February 2024 and it will take place at Stamford Bridge, a Football match located in Fulham, London, England. Several details are left to share about this upcoming match, so keep reading to know more.

CHE vs LU Live Score

The FA Cup League 2024 began recently and presently, the details regarding the scores of both teams in previous games remain unclear. It is reported that both teams are going to play their first match and also their first head-to-head match in this league. Both teams have strong and active players and they will perform their best until the end of this match which increases the excitement for watching. It is determined this upcoming match will be most liked by the viewers and will be one of the best matches of this league, so watch with joy. Scroll down and read on…

CHE vs LU (Chelsea vs Leeds United) Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Leeds United (CHE vs LU)
Tournament: FA Cup League
Date: Thursday, 29th February 2024
Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: Stamford Bridge

CHE vs LU (Chelsea vs Leeds United) Starting 11

Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting 11 1.Djordje Petrovic, 2. Ben Chilwell, 3. Levi Colwill, 4. Malo Gusto, 5. Axel Disasi, 6. Conor Gallagher, 7. Enzo Fernandez, 8. Moises Caicedo, 9. Cole Palmer, 10. Raheem Sterling, 11. Nicolas Jackson

Leeds United (LU) Possible Starting 11 1.Illan Meslier, 2. Junior Firpo, 3. Archie Gray, 4. Ethan Ampadu, 5. Joe Rodon, 6. Crysencio Summerville, 7. Georginio Rutter, 8. Glen Kamara, 9. Ilia Gruev, 10. Daniel James, 11. Patrick Bamford

This upcoming football match is the first match of both teams and it will be live broadcast on Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently quite hard because there are no details about the previous scores of both teams. However, one thing is confirmed, this match will be fully enjoyed. Fans are cheering the players. Players in both teams are well and no one is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.