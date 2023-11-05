Headline

Maharashtra: Four Dead, 7 Injured in Pharma Factory Fire in Raigad, Seven Missing

6 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a pharmaceutical factory fire in Raigad, Maharashtra, has resulted in four fatalities, seven injuries, and seven individuals reported as missing. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A fire at a pharmaceutical factory in Raigad, Maharashtra, claimed the lives of four individuals, left seven injured, and initiated a search for seven missing persons by officials.

Maharashtra

A significant fire engulfed a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives and leaving up to seven individuals unaccounted for. Additionally, seven people have been injured. Authorities have launched a search operation to locate the missing persons. The fire incident was reported to have started at 11 am on Friday. The fire broke out at the Blue Jet Healthcare facility located in the Mahad MIDC area of Raigad, as stated by an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). “As of 7 am today, the bodies of four individuals have been discovered.

Four Dead, 7 Injured in Pharma Factory

These individuals were part of the group of 11 who were reported missing following the factory fire. Our search efforts are ongoing to locate the seven still unaccounted for,” the official stated. Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit was the triggering factor for the pharmaceutical factory fire. Authorities reported on Friday that the fire originated with an explosion at the factory, which subsequently caused the chemical barrels to ignite and explode. The Blue Jet Healthcare Limited IPO is scheduled to be open for subscription from October 25th to October 27th, 2023. This company operates in the pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients sector.

The IPO consists of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 24,285,160 equity shares valued at ₹840.27 crore, with no issuance of fresh shares. Share allotment is set for November 1st, and the IPO will be listed on the stock exchanges on November 6th. The price range per share is between ₹329 and ₹346, and the lot size is 43 shares. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited serve as the book-running lead managers for this IPO, with Link Intime India Private Limited acting as the registrar.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

vital synergy keto pills side effects
cbd gummies panama city beach
vaping cbd for sleep
generic high blood pressure medications
cbd cooking products online
blood pressure medication without thrombocytopenia
antibiotics and cbd gummies
can i take cialis with blood pressure medication
how much weight do you lose with colonoscopy prep
cbd kush muscle pain
foods to avoid for premature ejaculation
dubai penis enlargement
keto diet pills that actually work
can cbd gummies help with sex
can nerve damage cause erectile dysfunction
does olive oil help you lose weight
foods to boost male libido
bradley cooper cbd gummies reviews
penis enlargo at jamacan stone
truth about male enhancement drugs
premature ejaculation clinic brisbane
cbd gummies for anxiety attacks
where to buy anamax male enhancement
best diet for erectile dysfunction
male enhancement spray at target
penis enlargement fast
list of recalled losartan blood pressure medications
how do doctors test for erectile dysfunction
cbd oil for lower back pain
blood pressure medication take at night or morning
high blood pressure medication and swollen ankles
potassium pills blood pressure management
meal plan for 30 days to lose weight
cbd oul help you sleep
blood pressure price in mercury drug
prescription diet pills qnexa
safe blood pressure medication when pregnant
what to eat on keto diet pills
herbs that enhance male orgasm
one shot keto pills dosage
do bcaas help you lose weight
vigrx plus official site uk
weight loss premature ejaculation
zoloft premature ejaculation treatment
superman pill male enhancement
four hands active male enhancement
how to treat premature ejaculator
using vicks vapor rub for penis enlargement
what do diet pills do to you
keto pills and diabetes
male libido shot
how to use cbd for premature ejaculation
how to keep your sex drive longer
hemp gummies 60 count
penis enlargement dvd
vape vs sublingual cbd oil for pain
male honey enhancement
premature ejaculation personal story
best male enhancement pills sold in gas stations
trt causing premature ejaculation
what drug increases male libido
nyc penis enlargement
does zinc increase sex drive
working on finding penis enlargement
where to get viagra in vegas
10 best male enhancement pills
troy aikmans male enhance pill
what is viagra connect
can meditation cure premature ejaculation
sex drive instructions
Cbd And Rem Sleep
Cbd Tablets For Pain Uk
What Type Of Cbd Works Best Tor Anxiety
Sugar Free Cbd Gummy Bears 1000mg
How To Ship Cbd Products With Woocommerce
Liberty Cbd Gummy Bears Where To Buy
Temperature Limit For Cbd Products
Pure Cbd Product
Wana Cbd Thc 1 1 Gummies Strain
Pain Bomb With Cbd Oil
scientific studies on cbd oil for pain relief
does wellbutrin increase male libido
alpha boost male enhancement pills
how long does cbd gummy stay in your system
does cbd help anxiety and stress
more sex driven okcupid
sparoom cbd oil review sleep roll on
what is the dosage of cbd for sleep
adderall side effects of sex drive in men
does running increase your sex drive
cbd gummies co to jest
lipo fat burner pills
what is the shark tank brand keto diet pill
male enhancement before andafter
maximum steel male enhancement
fda approved all natural male enhancement supplement
psychological erectile dysfunction medicine
murugu herbal clinic premature ejaculation
cbd is it good for sleep
does smoking weed increase male libido