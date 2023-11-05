Maharashtra: Four Dead, 7 Injured in Pharma Factory Fire in Raigad, Seven Missing

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a pharmaceutical factory fire in Raigad, Maharashtra, has resulted in four fatalities, seven injuries, and seven individuals reported as missing. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A fire at a pharmaceutical factory in Raigad, Maharashtra, claimed the lives of four individuals, left seven injured, and initiated a search for seven missing persons by officials.

A significant fire engulfed a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives and leaving up to seven individuals unaccounted for. Additionally, seven people have been injured. Authorities have launched a search operation to locate the missing persons. The fire incident was reported to have started at 11 am on Friday. The fire broke out at the Blue Jet Healthcare facility located in the Mahad MIDC area of Raigad, as stated by an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). “As of 7 am today, the bodies of four individuals have been discovered.

Four Dead, 7 Injured in Pharma Factory

These individuals were part of the group of 11 who were reported missing following the factory fire. Our search efforts are ongoing to locate the seven still unaccounted for,” the official stated. Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit was the triggering factor for the pharmaceutical factory fire. Authorities reported on Friday that the fire originated with an explosion at the factory, which subsequently caused the chemical barrels to ignite and explode. The Blue Jet Healthcare Limited IPO is scheduled to be open for subscription from October 25th to October 27th, 2023. This company operates in the pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients sector.

