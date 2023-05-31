Maharashtra: Minor Boy Lynched By Mob Over Suspicion of Theft in Parbhani

The horrifying and saddening news has been reported from Maharashtra. It has been reported that a minor boy was killed and two of his fellows were injured badly after a crowd brutally assaulted the three children as the mob suspected them as thieves. The news is viral and people are enraged by knowing about the brutal incident that took over the life of an innocent child. The reports are telling us that the children were of the Sikh community. The incident ashamed the people as the bystanders were merely watching the tragic incident when a group of people were beating the poor children. Go through the whole article to know the whole story of the incident.

A fourteen-year-old boy was brutally killed by a mob at Ukhlad village of Parbhani, Maharashtra. The minor boys were daily wagers as per the reports. As the mob was of the Muslim community, some people are posting their reactions on Twitter that the mob has not been highlighted to be as Muslims by some media. The deceased boy has been identified as Kirpal Singh. The boy was 14 years old. The other two boys also got serious injuries and have been identified as Avatar Singh and Arun Singh.

Minor Boy Lynched By Mob Over Suspicion

The police have filed a case of murder and attempt to murder against the mob of Ukhlad Village. Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee has reacted to this incident and the president Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly condemned the mob lynching of the boy Kirpal Singh. He has appealed to the police of Maharashtra to identify and take strict action against all the culprits of the heinous act. Some reports are revealing that Akram was the head of the mob, but the investigations are ongoing. The brutal incident has disturbed the sentiments of the Sikh Community. Police have filed a case under sections 302 and 307. It has been reported that nine people have been arrested till now.

The fellow boys of the deceased of the Sikh community told the media that they make their daily living by labouring. They went into the area to catch the loose pigs, and while returning from there some strangers came before them and started beating them badly. This group of people at first took the bike of the boys and started beating them. Police have made three teams to catch the suspects and informed that they are trying to keep the situation under control. The arrested people have been sent in 4 days police remand. Further investigations are ongoing. Stay tuned.