WATCH: Man Stabs Daughter 25 times Over Domestic Dispute in Surat, CCTV Video Footage

We are sharing with you a dreadful incident that has been reported from Surat. The incident is so painful and has been viral on social media. People are full of arrogance and pain after watching the heinous crime on the CCTV footage. A man stabbed his daughter about 25 times over a family dispute. The shameful incident has shocked people all over the country. The girl was trying to protect her mother and the brutal father attacked all the members of the family and the poor girl with so many dreams in her eyes left the world. The incident shocked the people so much that people are posting their sad reactions on the media platforms. People have condemned the brutal incident. We are providing you with the whole information about the sad incident.

It has been reported that accused Ramanuj Sahoo who is 45 years old stabbed his daughter and also attacked badly his three sons and his wife. The girl intervened to save her mother and the cruel father stabbed the daughter around 25 times. The family lives in a rented apartment in Satya Nagar Society in Surat. According to the reports, the dispute was a minor issue. The accused started arguments with his wife and rushed to the kitchen to take a kitchen knife. Before anyone understood, he attacked his wife first in front of his children.

Man Stabs Daughter 25 times Over Domestic Dispute

The children tried hard to apprehend him and struggled with him. The CCTV footage revealed their efforts. But the man took hold of his daughter and stabbed her multiple times. Before stabbing her, The brutal man stabbed his wife many times and chopped off her two fingers. The deceased girl has been identified as Chanda. She was the eldest child of the family. The three brothers of her are completely shattered by the incident that occurred before them.

The police reached the spot after receiving the information. The accused man has been arrested. The police told that he is a textile mill worker. A case has been filed against him including murder and attempted murder on all the family members. The incident shocked the Stay Nagar Society people. The embarrassing incident has spread a wave of terror and grief. We often witness these kinds of brutal killing incidents that provoke our consciences. The CCTV footage is so horrifying that it shows that there is no limit to shamelessness. Our prayers are with the deceased girl. The increased cases of domestic violence are alarming these days. Stay tuned.