Maidstone Car Crash: Girl Killed and Boy Seriously Injured, CCTV Video Footage

Here, we will talk about the latest crash incident that happened near Maidstone and it is rapidly circulating on the news channels. It is reported that a vehicle hit a road barrier and a 16-year-old girl was killed in this accident. This news is making headlines on the news and internet sites. It is attracting the attention of many people and netizens, who are reaching the online platforms to get more details. The authorities also made their involvement in this accident and are continuing the investigation. Let us continue reading this article and we will try to cover every single piece of information about this incident.

Reportedly, it was a collision accident that occurred when a Toyota Hillus was travelling on the A249 towards Sittingbourne and suddenly hit a road barrier and overturned near Maidstone. This tragic accident took place on Saturday 25 February 2024 near Maidstone and it is presently running in the news channels trends. In this accident, a 16-year-old girl lost her life and a 15-year-old boy sustained serious injuries. Further, one more 15-year-old boy was injured and was taken to a London hospital with injuries. Several details are left to share about this accident, so swipe up this page and keep reading…

Maidstone Car Crash

After this incident, The Kent Police Department’s officials reached the spot and started an investigation to understand what exactly happened at the incident place. The crashed vehicle has been identified as a Toyota Hilux and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Yes, a 17-year-old boy was driving the vehicle at the time of this accident and he was also injured in this accident. He has been arrested and was treated in hospital for minor injuries sustained in this crash incident. No other vehicle was involved in this accident. Keep continuing your reading by scrolling down this page…

The news of this accident spread like wildfire over the internet sites and many users are sharing their reactions by commenting. At present, the deputies are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage is being asked to contact Kent Police. This incident occurred on 25 February 2024 when a Toyota hit a road barrier and overturned on the A249 near Maidstone while traveling. A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries. A 17-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and the investigation is ongoing.