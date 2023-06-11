Man in Jersey Car Crash Rescued By Firefighters, CCTV Video Footage Explained!

The breaking news is coming that a man has been reduced by the firefighters and was rushed to near Hospital of Jersey. The accident was very horrific. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. They want to know the complete information regarding this news. Recently, this news on the top of news channel headlines. If you are finding the same so you are on the right page. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a man from Jersey has been taken to hospital after his car collided on Beaumont Hill. The police department said that this crash occurred around 10:25 BST. Only, one vehicle was involved in this crash. To save from the car the firefighters cut the man out of his car. Further, he was imminently ed to the Hospital where his treatment is ongoing. This news is making huge controversy on the internet. The number of car accidents is increasing day by day like waves.

Further, the police department has not shared the information about the victim. The victim’s health condition is still unknown. Not only this the rescued team closed the incident place for a few hours. On June 4 at around 7:15 p.m., Linden Police Officers went to the area of W. Edgar Road (Route 1) and S. Stiles Street on reports of a serious car crash. Firefighters rescued a driver trapped inside an overturned car following a serious crash on Route 1 in Union County on Sunday night. This is a piece of very sad and heartbreaking news for his family.

As per reports, The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man from the Colonia section of Woodbridge, was driving north on Route 1 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu when he got into a single-car crash, said police. As a result of the crash, the vehicle overturned. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by Linden Fire Department personnel. He was taken to Newark University Hospital with serious injuries and is listed in stable condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. Michael Rozycki at 908-474-8505. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the sams site.