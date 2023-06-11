Mumbai: Two Die, 2 Critical After SUV Meets With Accident in Dadar, CCTV Footage

In this article, we are going to give you information about the Mumbai crash in which two people lost their life. Further, three people were also injured. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Currently, this news is at the top of the news channel headlines. This news circulates all around the internet. The news made headlines. People want to know how this accident happened. Was any other injured in this accident? If you searching for the same so you are on the right page. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, two men were found dead while three of their friends sustained serious injuries when their SUV crashed into a tree after jumping onto the footpath at Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel around 2 am on Friday. This incident basically happened on Friday. In this fatal crash, two men lost their life. As we know the number of car accident cases increasing day by day rapidly. The car accidents basically happened due to the high speeds of the cars.

Two Die, 2 Critical After SUV Meets With Accident

The car was also damaged and in bad condition. Such was the impact of the crash that although the airbags in the front opened the occupants sustained head injuries and fractures. The victim’s head was fractured after hitting the roof of the vehicle. The police department also revealed the identity of the deceased. Further, the deceased have been identified as Sunil Dattani and the other one was Satish Yadav. Both lost their lives in this fatal accident. Sunil Dattani was 29 years old while Satish Yadav was 31 years old. Whereas another person who was injured in this crash was admitted to the near hospital.

As per reports, Sudharshan Zinzurte, the driver who is in KEM Hospital, said to the police that the group had gone to the club late Thursday evening and left the place after consuming alcohol at 1:30 a.m. They were headed for Dadar when the crash took place. He reportedly said as the vehicle hurtled down a flyover, he did not notice a speed breaker, resulting in him losing control. The driver lost control. Five men were traveling in the car. The driver, Sudharshan Zinzurte was an SUV that crashed into a tree in Lower Parel. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.