Manipur Violence: 3 ‘Village Volunteers’ Shot Dead, Five Injured Latest News

There are at least three village volunteers who were killed and five others injured in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Bishunupur district, police said on Sunday. This incident took place in Khoijumantabi village late on Saturday night when the village volunteers were guarding the area in a makeshift bunker, a police officer said. While two bodies were found initially, the third one was recovered later. Five people were injured in the shootout that lasted for several hours. A couple of them, the condition of whom was stated to be serious, were brought to a hospital in Imphal, police said.

Manipur Violence: 3 ‘Village Volunteers’ Shot Dead

Chief Minister N Biren Singh went to the spot to take stock of the situation and interacted with the locals. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic strife between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far. Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

