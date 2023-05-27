MAR vs BRT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Marseille vs Stade Brest Ligue 1 League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Ligue 1 League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Marseille (MAR) and Stade Brest (BRT). This upcoming football match is completely set to begin at 12:30 pm on Sunday 28 May 2023. This match is going to take place at Stade de la Mosson in France. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world and the fans are excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams played well in their previous matches of this tournament and won the heart of their fans. The audience at the stadium also enjoyed the previous and now waiting for this upcoming football match. If we discuss the last five matches of this tournament then MM faced three wins and two losses in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, HH faced three wins, one loss, and one draw in their last five matches of this tournament. Both teams contain strong players who will give their best and play with their full attention until the end of this match.

MAR vs BRT (Marseille vs Stade Brest) Match Details

Match: Marseille vs Stade Brest

Tournament: Ligue 1 League

Date: Sunday, 28 May 2023

Time: 12:30 AM

Venue: Stade de la Mosson in France

MAR vs BRT (Marseille vs Stade Brest) Starting 11

Marseille (MAR) Possible Starting 11 1. Pau Lopez, 2. Leonardo Balerdi, 3. Sead Kolasinac, 4. Chancel Mbemba, 5. Samuel Gigot, 6. Jonathan Clauss, 7. Valentin Rongier, 8. Jordan Veretout, 9. Ruslan Malinovskyi, 10. Cengiz Under, 11. Alexis Sanchez

Stade Brest (BRT) Possible Starting 11 1. Marco Bizot, 2. Brendan Chardonnet, 3. Jean Kevin Duverne, 4. Lilian Brassier, 5. Noah Fadiga, 6. Haris Belkebla, 7. Franck Honorat, 8. Pierre Lees-Melou, 9. Mahdi Camara, 10. Loic Remy, 11. Steve Mounie

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on voot.com or Voot. Lots of fans are very excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers.