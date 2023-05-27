LEN vs AJC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lens vs Ajaccio Ligue 1 League

Hello football lovers, Ligue 1 League’s next football match is set to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Lens (LEN) and another team Ajaccio (AJC). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:30 am pm on Sunday 28 May 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in France. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams had played many head-to-head matches together before this match in this tournament and now going to play one more match. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams then Lens faced all wins in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Ajaccio faced three losses and two draws in their last five matches of this tournament. It is said that LEN will also win this upcoming match whether AJC can also win this match. However, LED played well against AJC but nothing can be said too early, so watch and enjoy this football match.

LEN vs AJC (Lens vs Ajaccio) Match Details

Match: Lens and Ajaccio

Tournament: Ligue 1 League

Date: Sunday, 28 May 2023

Time: 12:30 AM

Venue: Stade Bollaert-Delelis in France

LEN vs AJC (Lens vs Ajaccio) Starting 11

Lens (LEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Brice Samba, 2. Jonathan Gradit, 3. Przemyslaw Frankowski, 4. Massadio Haidara, 5. Kevin Danso, 6. David Costa, 7. Florian Sotoca, 8. Seko Fofana, 9. Salis Abdul-Samed, 10. Lois Openda, 11. Adrien Thomasson

Ajaccio (AJC) Possible Starting 11 1.Benjamin Leroy, 2. Mickael Alphonse, 3. Clement Vidal, 4. Mohamed Youssouf, 5. Oumar Gonzalez, 6. Mickael Barreto, 7. Mathieu Coutadeur, 8. Kevin Spadanuda, 9. Ivane Chegra, 10. Mounaim El Idrissy, 11. Moussa Soumano

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean or clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Voot. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.