MI vs RCB Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Team, IPL 2023 Match-54

Here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch matches. One of the best and most popular TATA IPL leagues is coming back with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as they want to support their favourite teams. Here we have more information about the MI vs RCB match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Now all the players are ready to show their best moves in the playground. TATA IPL will see Mumbai Indians facing off against RCB at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Mumbai, IN is Partly Cloudy and there are 4 % chance of precipitation during the game. Still, all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

MI vs RCB Live Score

Match Details

League: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Team: TATA IPL

Date:9th May 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ishan Kishan(WK), 2. Rohit Sharma(C), 3. Cameron Green, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Tilak Varma, 6. Tim David, 7. Tristan Stubbs(WK), 8. Chris Jordan, 9. Piyush Chawla, 10. Akash Madhwal, 11. Arshad Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Playing 11: 1. Faf du Plessis(C), 2. Virat Kohli, 3. Mahipal Lomror, 4. Glenn Maxwell, 5. Dinesh Karthik(WK), 6. Anuj Rawat(WK), 7. Kedar Jadhav, 8. Wanindu Hasaranga, 9. Karn Sharma, 10. Mohammed Siraj, 11. Josh Hazlewood

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on 9th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) a Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India. The RCB team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the MI team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. As per the scoreboard, the RCb team has more chances to win the match against MI as it looked good in the recent match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.